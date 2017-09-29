WATCH: Wadeâ€™s throw lands on Rohit Sharmaâ€™s helmet

Picture grab from the video below

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma led the Indian batting line-up with Ajinkya Rahane. The duo added 106 runs for the opening partnership before Rahane departed on 53 and Rohit followed him after a terrible mix-up with Virat Kohli.

Chasing 335 runs, Rohit smashed 5 sixes and 1 four in 56 –run knock and en route to his 34th ODI fifty , the right-arm batsman was hit on his helmet by throw from Aussie wicket-keeper Mathew Wade, which could have been career threatening.

The incident took place in the 16th over of the Indian innings when Rohit played Travis Head towards the long-on for a single. Warner, who was fielding at the long-on threw the ball towards Mathew Wade, who in an attempt to pass on the ball to Head, misjudged and hit straight on Sharma’s helmet.

Wade, realized his mistake and was quick to raise his hand and apologize. Rohit, on the other hand was fortunate to survive injury scare

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: