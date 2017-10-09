WATCH: Virat shares adorable video of Ranchi reunion with Ziva Dhoni

Picture grab from the video below

New Delhi: India continued their dominance over the Aussies as the host registered nine-wicket win in the rain shortened first T20I in Ranchi on Monday. India are now 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Before boarding a flight to Guwahati for the second encounter, Indian skipper Virat Kohli spent some quality time with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva at their residence in Jharkhand’s capital city.

Virat took to Twitter to share a heart melting video with the 2-year-old. The Indian skipper’s wrote, “My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence.”



My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/7IpvTyynoA

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2017

This is not the first time that Virat shared adorable moments with Ziva on social media. The 28-year-old had shared a picture with the ‘little angel’ in March 2016, which had taken the internet by storm.

Team India will take on Australia in the second T20I on Tuesday with an eye on series victory at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati, which is set to make its international debut.