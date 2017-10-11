WATCH: Virat Kohliâ€™s epic celebration after dismissing David Warner

New Delhi: The India-Australia contest in the recent years has been marked by intensity on the cricket ground and the players don’t hold themselves back while taking go at each other. The same was evident during the second T20 encounter at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati.

After being invited to bat, the hosts could only manage to add 118 runs on the board, which is also their worst performance in the limited format series against Australia this season.

Chasing 119, Australian opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch made a quick start to their innings but before they could settle down, Jasprit Bumrah came with breakthrough for India as he dismissed the Australian skipper on a score of 2.

Warner tried to smash the ball but could only edge it and as the result ended up giving an easy catch to Virat Kohli, who was stationed at the covers. The Indian skipper demonstrated his aggressive side as he bumped to ball on the ground, sending Warner back to pavilion and the crowd on their toes.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: