WATCH: Rohit Sharma whacks humongous six

New Delhi: ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma led the Indian batting line-up with a superb 71-run knock in 294-run chase against Australia during the third ODI in Indore.

The 30-year-old demonstrated his brute power-hitting ability with one of the biggest sixes of 2017 at the Holkar stadium.

Rohit made everyone one present in the audience speechless as he danced down the track in the 9th over to hit Kane Richardson for a massive six. Such was the power of the shot that the ball landed on the roof of the stadium.

The Mumbai batsman stitched 139-run for the first wicket with Ajinkya Rahane to help Indian humiliate Australia in Indore and take unassailable 3-0 series lead.