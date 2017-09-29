WATCH: Rohit Sharma falls prey to terrible mix-up

New Delhi: India opener Rohit Sharma was again at his brutal best when he took the field to chase mammoth 335 runs but became a victim of terrible mix up with Virat Kohli and failed to convert another terrific knock into a big score.

Rohit stitched another century stand with opening partner Ajinkya Rahane before the latter lost his wicket to Kane Richardson on 53 in the 19th over of the chase. It was Kohli who joined Sharma in the middle to build the innings.

In the 23rd over, Kohli punch off a short of length delivery was brilliantly stopped with acrobatic effort by skipper Steve Smith at point, although he threw the ball at the wrong side, both batsman had reached the striker’s end.

The ball failed to hit the stumps but was collected by Peter handscomb and quickly passed the ball towards bowler Kane Richardson. Sharma, on the other end, ran back towards non-strikers but Richardson made no mistake to dislodged the bails in no time.



The 30-year-old scored 55 runs, completing his 34th ODI fifty in the process. His knock included 5 maximum and 1 four.