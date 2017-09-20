WATCH: MS Dhoni hits the bull's eye

Photo: Kolkata police official facebook page

New Delhi: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always proved how cool he is. Be it on-the-field or off-the-field, he has own set of style which makes him different from other cricketers.

With rain threat looms large at the Eden Gardens for tomorrow’s encounter against Australia, India were forced to call off their practice session due to persistent rain. The Indian team had plenty of time after rain played spoilsport, the cricketers decided to play a little fun football game at Eden lawns before the disappeared to the team hotel.

But, Dhoni took the opportunity and visited the Kolkata police shooting range to test his shooting skills.

In a video posted by the Kolkata Police, Dhoni is seen hitting the bull’s eye in couple of shooting rounds.

The Kolkata police Facebook page post read: “The great MS Dhoni takes some time off to practice his shooting skills at our state-of-the-art shooting range this afternoon at Police Training School. His accuracy is breathtaking !”

The wicket-keeper batsman had an interaction with young cadets at the police training school

Dhoni, on Wednesday, was nominated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his extra-ordinary achievements in the field of sports.