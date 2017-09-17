WATCH: Maxwell grabs a stunner to dismiss Kohli

New Delhi: Having won the toss, Indian team led by Virat Kohli decided to bat first at the M.A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai but suffered a top order collapse as they lost first 3 wickets for just 11 runs.

Australian pacer Coulter Nile wreaked Havoc to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey in space of just seven balls.

Indian skipper took the crease with back to back ODI hundreds in Sri Lanka and looked for another promising knock but had make his way back to the pavilion for a duck as Maxwell grabbed a one-handed stunner at the point, handing Kohli the 12th duck of his stellar ODI career.

This is Virat’s first duck against Australia since the ill-tempered Test series in February.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: