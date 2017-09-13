 WATCH: Indian spinner bowls with both hands in one over!
By: || Updated: 13 Sep 2017 08:30 AM
 Picture grab from the video below


New Delhi: There is no doubt that the game of cricket is full innovations and surprise. While, batsmen continue to dominate innovations with unorthodox shots, now, it’s the time for bowlers to make a mark.


Akshay karnewar, young Indian cricketer has a rarity ability to spin the ball with either arm and showed his unique skills during the warm-up match between Board President’s XI vs Australia at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.


According to a video that was shared on Insdtagram, Karnewar bowled slow left-arm to right hand batsman and right-arm off-spin to the left-hand batsman in the same over.


As per Sportkeeda, the talented bowler started as an off-spinner but was forced to change his bowling arm after his coach felt that the left-arm spinners had become quite a rarity in Nagpur.


However, Karnewar proved to be expensive  in the warm-up game as he was hit for 59 runs in just 6 overs but he clinched one important wicket of Travis Head who was well settled on 65.


WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 



