WATCH: Hardik Pandya hits a breathtaking six!

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya has started cricketing career with bang and has established himself as one of the key players in the Virat Kohli led squad.

The 25-year-old played a crucial knock during India’s mammoth 335-runs chase against Australia in Bengaluru on Thursday. Pandya has been the man of the moment for the Indian team in the last couple of matches and his made headlines with his shot selections.

Pandya surprised everyone with a rather unique shot. In the 28th over, the star all-rounder executed a brilliant piece to hit Adam Zampa for a six.

The spinner was surprised to see the ball land across the boundary line



Pandya scores 41 runs before throwing his wicket to Adam Zampa.