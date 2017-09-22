WATCH: Bhuveshnwar floors Hardik Pandya with rocket straight drive

Photo: Indian Cricket Team Official Facebook page

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, which took place during the second ODI at Kolkata, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered an injury scare with a severe blow to the helmet. Fortunately, the25-year-old was fine and helped India post modest 252 against Australia.

The incident took place in 47th over of the first innings as India tried to add quick runs on the board, Bhuvneshwar Kumar fired Nathan Coulter-Nile’s delivery with a lethal straight drive but it hit teammate Hardik Pandya, who was standing at the non-strikers end, like a bullet.

The 25-year-old immediately lost his balance and collapsed on the ground, the play was stopped as the umpires and player gathered to help the talisman all-rounder.

Bhuvi and Pandya joined hands for a crucial 35-run stand which helped Eden cross the 250-run mark.

