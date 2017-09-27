WATCH: Ashwin's magic delivery to dismiss Paul Collingwood

New Delhi: Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently playing for Worcester, produced a magic delivery to dimiss Durham skipper Paul Collingwood in the County cricket match on Tuesday.

In the 33rd over of the match, Ashwin bowled a good length delivery outside the off but the ball turned towards the batsman, crashing into the off stumps, giving no opportunity before batsman. Indeed, a brilliant show from world’s one of the top ranked bowlers.



Deliveries like these makes our @ashwinravi99 anna more lethal in sub continent as well as in English condition👍Collingwood would be amazed👍 pic.twitter.com/J78hr3vQJl

— Ashwin Anna Fans (@ashwins_fans) September 26, 2017

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin struck his first half century on day two with 82 off 130 balls, turned out out to be the highest-scorer in Worcestershire's innings which ended at 335 all out.

Ashwin, who has been officially 'rested' by the Indian selectors for the ongoing ODI series against Australia, is playing his fourth game ever since making his county debut last month.

In the previous three outings, the off-spinner took 13 wickets including a five-wicket haul against Gloucestershire.