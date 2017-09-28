 Warner, Finch power Australia to 334/5 in fourth ODI
By: || Updated: 28 Sep 2017 11:02 PM
New Delhi: David Warner and Aaron Finch powered the visitors to mammoth 334/5 in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Deciding to bat first, Australia were off to a solid start with David Warner and Aaron Finch putting 231-run stand for the opening partnership.

Warner became the first-ever Aussie to slam a century on his 100th appearance for Australia in the coloured clothing. The 30-year-old batsman smashed 12 fours and 4 sixes in his 124-run knock.

However, Aaron Finch became a victim of nervous nineties as he was dismissed on 94. The right-arm batsman has now scored 218 runs in 2 matches.

Umesh Yadav was the most impressive bowler for the hosts as he returned with 4 for 71 in his 10-over spell.

The Virat Kohli led team will have to chase down a mammoth total if they have to stand any chance of completing another ODI series whitewash.

India now lead 5-match series 3-0

