 Warne cleared by police after adult actress' assault claim
26 Sep 2017
New Delhi: Legendary Australian spinner, Shane Warne said he was ‘shocked’ to be accused of assaulting adult entertainment actress Valerie Fox at London Night Club after he was cleared of all allegations.


It was reported that Warne, former cricketing great, was the aggressor following the incident in a cental London night club


In a statement released to the Press Association, Warne said: ‘I was shocked to read the media stories circulating earlier today concerning a false allegation of assault.


‘I have fully co-operated with the police, and they have now had the opportunity of seeing CCTV and speaking to witnesses.


‘The police have confirmed to me that I have been cleared of the allegation and that no further action will be taken.


‘This is now the end of the matter. Thanks for all the kind messages of support.’


Earlier, The adult actress took to Twitter accusing the 48-year-old of assault, posting a picture of what appeared to be a black eye.





