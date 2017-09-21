Visitors restrict India to 252 after Kohliâ€™s 92

New Delhi: After struggling with high humidity in the initial overs, the visitors came back from behind to restrict India to 252 in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Having decided to bat first after winning the toss, Indian team suffered an early jolt as Rohit Sharma was packed up cheaply for mere 7 runs by Nathan Coulter-Nile but his opening partner Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli joined hands in the middle to stitch 102-run stand for the 3rd wicket.

Kohli, who missed his century by a whisker, smashed 92 runs off 107 deliveries and his innings included 8 boundaries. The 28-year-old batsman completed his 45th ODI fifty in the process.

Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, got to his 20th ODI fifty before running himself out on 55 .Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey joined in to replace Rahane but once again failed to make a mark

Former skipper MS Dhoni could not retain his momentum and was dismissed by Kane Richardson on 5 on his 300th appearance for India in coloured clothing.

While, Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added crucial 35 runs for the 8th wicket.

For Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile returned with 3/51 in 10 overs and was most successful bowler for the Steve Smith led team.

If the Aussies have to stand any chance of taking the series, they will have to chase down 253 runs in hostile these hostile conditions