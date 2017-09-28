Video allegedly shows Ben Stokes involved in violent fracas

New Delhi: England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes's inclusion for the upcoming Ashes tour of Australia is under renewed scrutiny after the Sun newspaper published video footage purporting to show him engaged in a street brawl.

The 26-year-old can be seen punching two men in the video

“We have seen this footage for the first time tonight -- when posted by The Sun," said the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"There is an ongoing police investigation, which will look at all available evidence, and we do have to respect that process."

He was suspended from England's series-clinching ODI win against West Indies at The Oval after injuring his arm in the brawl and being arrested in the early hours of Monday morning.

His arrest followed England's win in the third ODI in the southwestern city of Bristol on Sunday.