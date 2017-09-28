Umar Akmal handed 3-match ban

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board today banned controversial batsman Umar Akmal for three matches followinbg breach of central contract.

The parent body imposing a hefty fine of one million rupees with additional sanction on plying his trade in private T20 leagues.

The PCB today announced that chairman Najam Sethi had reviewed the recommendations of the inquiry committee, which found Akmal guilty of violating clauses 2.2.5, 4.1 and 4.4 of his Central Contract.

The PCB Chairman as a result agreed to impose the following sanctions on Akmal.

Imposition of a three (03) match ban on Umar Akmal from participation in the next international or domestic matches, whichever come first;

Imposition of a Fine amounting to Rs. 1,000,000/- (Pakistan Rupees One Million Only); and

No NOC for participation in any foreign leagues/tournaments/matches be issued to Umar Akmal for a period of two (02) months.

Sanction from playing private league means that Akmal will not be able to take part i the lucrative Bangladesh Premier League or South Africa’s Global T20 league.

The batsman was already signed up by a franchise to play in the Global T20 and was also in demand in the BPL both scheduled to start from early November.

PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi said he had imposed the sanctions with a heavy heart but with the hope that it served as a precedent for all cricketers, who should be mindful of their obligations and the consequences of their actions.

The PCB chairman formed the inquiry committee after Umar Akmal had an altercation with Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur at the National Cricket Academy last month.

He later alleged in the media that Arthur had abused him.

A PCB official made it clear the committee had found Umar guilty of violating his contract clauses but had not investigated the matter of Arthur using abusive language against the batsman.

"That is something for the chairman to decide. If he wants he can set up an inquiry committee to probe the allegations made by Umar against the head coach," he said