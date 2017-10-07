Steve Smith in doubt for T20 opener against India

Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Australia have suffered a major injury scare as skipper Steve Smith is in doubt for T20 opener against India which is scheduled on Saturday in Ranchi.

The 28-year-old had a MRI scan on his right shoulder after training on Thursday and was forced to miss the practice session on Friday morning.

However, the decision on his availability for the opening game will be made before the toss and David Warner is expected to fill in the shoes and lead the Aussie side.

The visitors will look to turn things around after their embarrassing 4-1 series loss to Virat Kohli’s men.

India and Australia are scheduled to play 3-match T20 series.