Shami has 'plans' in place for Smith and Warner

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami has chalked up some strategy which he wants to effectively implement against top Australians like rival skipper Steve Smith and senior batsman David Warner.

"We have some plans for each of their batsmen -- (especially Smith and Warner). There's always some new plan in place. The key is about executing it on the field," Shami told reporters at the Eden Gardens on the sidelines of the Bengal Ranji team's training session.

Recalled to India side for the first three ODIs against Australia, Shami is excited to play his maiden one-dayer at the Eden Gardens, the venue for the second match of the series on September 21.

"It's a matter of pride to play an ODI at my home ground. I hope to make it count and deliver for my team," Shami, who last played an ODI against West Indies in July, said.

The Bengal pacer, who has played 49 ODIs, has never played an ODI at his home venue.

Close on the heels of their 9-0 clean sweep in Sri Lanka, the Virat Kohli-led Team India would be eyeing another dominating display but Shami felt it would not be easy.

"Australia are a strong team. It's difficult to say that (clean sweep) but we will try our best for a good show. The conditions will play a big role," Shami added.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will play five ODIs against Australia followed by three Twenty20 Internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the ODIs while the T20Is will be held in Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad.