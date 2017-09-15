Shah left red faced after BCCI schedules NCA meet

Photo: AFP Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The BCCI has scheduled a sub- committee meeting of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in the capital on Friday without informing its chairman Niranjan Shah, who in turn shot off a letter to acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.

The PTI is in possession of Shah's protest letter where he has alleged that the meeting has been called without intimating him and should be postponed.

"I am surprised that a meeting of NCA has been called on September 15 and notice of the same has not been sent to me even though I am the chairman of NCA, officially constituted by the BCCI," Shah wrote in his letter to Chaudhary.

While Shah was appointed NCA chairman but it was in violation of Lodha Committee recommendations as he is above 70 years.

The BCCI brass didn't want to take a chance this time as they don't want another round of wrap in the knuckles from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA).

"Niranjan Shah's attendance would mean BCCI again violating Lodha Committee diktat. The secretary didn't want to take a chance," a BCCI official told PTI.

When Shah was asked about him being dodged, he said: "What can I do if they do something like this. Amitabh (Chaudhary) is yet to reply to my letter. I will certainly speak to my lawyers and see what can be done if they go ahead with the meeting."