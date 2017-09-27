Sehwag thanks Sachin for gifting brand new BMW

New Delhi: Former Indian explosive batsman Virender Sehwag thanked legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for gifting him a luxurious BMW 730 LD sedan. The price of the BMW’s flagship car starts at whopping 1.14 crore in Delhi.

The swashbuckling former India opener took to Twitter to thank Sachin for that special gift.

Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with BMW for long time and has endorsed the automobile giant on the global stage.

Sehwag shares a unique bond with Sachin Tendulkar, on and off-the-field. The duo formed lethal opening partnership in the 2000’s

They have shared 13 hundred plus partnership stands and 18 50 plus stands. While their highest stand is of 182 for the first wicket.