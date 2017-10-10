Report: Ashish Nehra could announce international retirement

Photo: AP

New Delhi: Indian pacer Ashish Nehra could put an end to his 19-year career during India’s T20 series against New Zealand, which begins on November 1 in New Delhi. The 38-year-old is expected to retain his position in the squad to face the Kiwis and don the famous ‘blue’ for one final time.

Nehra , who managed to score 18.4 in recently concluded YoYo Test, faces a challenge to keep his fitness level up to the required standards set by Virat Kohli’s men and with India playing only limited T20 cricket in coming months, the veteran pacer could bring curtains down on his glorious career.

India will play their first T20 match against New Zealand at the Feroze Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi and according to media reports, Nehra is considering it as an ideal situation to bid goodbye to international cricket on his home ground

Nehra made his international debut under Mohammad Azharuddin in 1999 and went on be an integral part of Indian side that marched to the World Cup finals in 2003 under Ganguly in South Africa, with his six-for against England in Durban being the best memory. He was also a part of India team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni that lifted the World Cup on the home soil in 2011.

The left-arm bowler has represented India in 17 Tests, 120 ODI’s and 26 T20 internationals, clinching a combined 235 wickets.