Ravi Shastri paid whopping 1.20cr for 3 months

New Delhi: Chief coach Ravi Shastri was paid a little over Rs 1.20 crore for his services during the first three months of his new tenure with the Indian cricket team.

Shastri was back as the chief coach in July this year and has since been paid Rs 1,20,87,187 for a three-month period between 18th July to 18th October, according to the BCCI website.

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was paid Rs 57,88,373 (Rs 57.88 lakh) as a share of gross revenue from the international tournaments held outside India.

In what would be a good news for those who play domestic cricket for Delhi, the BCCI reimbursed Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy match fee to the tune of of Rs 69, 35,141 and Rs 56,79,641 respectively