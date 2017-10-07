 Ranji Trophy 2017: Prashant Chopra slams maiden triple century
By: || Updated: 07 Oct 2017 12:25 PM
Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh opener Prashant Chopra, who is celebrating his 25th birthday on Saturday, slammed a maiden triple ton and season first century. The right-hand batsman scored 338 runs in 363 deliveries.


Chopra scored a astounding 271 not out on the first day (Friday) of their Ranji Trophy match against Punjab-- the second highest indvidual score in a single day by an Indian batsman in first-class cricket.


In fact Chopra's 271 on day 1 came off 289 balls with 37 boundaries and a six is also the highest individuals runs accumulated in a single day's play by an Indian batsman in 67 years.


Bhausaheb Nimbalkar during his epic knock of 443 for Maharashtra in 1948-49 had scored 277 runs in a single day (reaching 301 from overnight score of 24).


Courtesy Chopra, Himachal reached 459 for 2 at stumps on the first day of the match.


Chopra also broke HP's highest score by an HP batsman held by Rajiv Nayyar (271).


Incidentally, Rajiv Nayyar's double hundred was the slowest ever in first class cricket by an Indian


