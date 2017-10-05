Raina to lead Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy opener

Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Discarded Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to lead Uttar Pradesh team in the opening encounter of the Ranji Trophy tournament.

Uttar Pradesh will face Railways in the first match in Lucknow which begins from October 6.

Raina last featured in the ‘Indian blue’ in February 2017 in a T20 series against England but his last ODI and Test appearances came in 2015.

The 30-year-old had a decent run in recently concluded Duleep Trophy tournament where he led the India Blue side, scoring 138 runs in four innings.

Squad: Suresh Raina (captain), Shivam Chaudhary, Himanshu Asnora, Rinku Singh, Akchdeep Nath, Eklavya Dwivedi, Umang Sharma, Almas Shaukat, Saurabh Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari, Deependra Pandey, Ankit Rajput,Praveen Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Israr Azim and Dhruv Pratap Singh.