Rain washes out day two in Duleep Trophy

Kanpur: Rain washed out play on day two of the match between India Green andIndia Blue in the Duleep Trophy here.

Rain started before the start of day and continued till evening, forcing the umpires to call off play without a single being bowled in the final round robin fixture of the tournament.

Rain had also played spoilsport in the match between India Blue and India Red last week with the game ending in a drab draw.

The opening day was a good one for India Green who dismissed the Blue team for a paltry 177 before finishing the day at 100 for three.

Parvez Rasool was the star for India Green with five wickets for 70 runs in 17 overs.

Senior India speedster Ishant Sharma, playing a First- Class match after six months, bowled a steady line taking one for 15 in seven overs.