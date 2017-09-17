 Rain delays start of Australia's innings in first ODI
By: || Updated: 17 Sep 2017 08:20 PM
New Delhi: Showers have delayed the start of the Australian innings in the first ODI against India at M A Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.


India posted 281 runs at the loss of 7 wickets but now, the Aussies will have to chase down 238 runs in 37 overs.


The visitors were to begin batting at 6 PM IST but mild showers have kept the players in the pavilion.


Earlier, Hardik Pandya (83) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (79) were involved in a 118-run partnership to resurrect the Indian innings from 87 for 5 to post a competitive 281 for seven.


