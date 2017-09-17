Rain delays start of Australia's innings in first ODI

New Delhi: Showers have delayed the start of the Australian innings in the first ODI against India at M A Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

India posted 281 runs at the loss of 7 wickets but now, the Aussies will have to chase down 238 runs in 37 overs.

The visitors were to begin batting at 6 PM IST but mild showers have kept the players in the pavilion.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya (83) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (79) were involved in a 118-run partnership to resurrect the Indian innings from 87 for 5 to post a competitive 281 for seven.