Rachael Haynes to lead Australia in womenâ€™s Ashes

Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Cricket Australia has appointed Rachael Haynes as the captain for the upcoming Women’s Ashes series.

Haynes is now set to replace Meg Lanning as skipper after Lanning was ruled out following a surgery to her shoulders.

While, Alex Blackwell will continue to play the role of Vice-Captain

"To be named captain of your country particularly in such a big series like the Ashes is a huge honour," Haynes said.

"It’s going to be a really exciting series; I think the multi-format points system in particular doesn't favour either team, so to win the Ashes you genuinely have to be the best team across all three formats."

The 30-year-old batter has represented Australia in three Tests, 36 ODIs and 27 T20I.

The first match of the women Ashes will be an ODI and it scheduled to be played in Brisbane. The two teams will also a day and night Test match in north Sydney Oval.