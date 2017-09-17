Pakistan fans wave placards with insulting message for Virat Kohli

New Delhi: The cricket lovers in Pakistan enjoyed the return of cricketing action to the country after 8 long years with strong World XI side playing the Champions Trophy winners at Lahore’s Gaddaffi stadium.

Strong World XI squad led by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis toured the Asian cricket giants for 3-match T20 series and eventually losing the series 2-1 to the hosts.

Though, fans enjoyed watching some of the biggest stars of the game set the stage on fire, there were supporters who desperately wanted the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni take part in the extravaganza. The Indian players could not take part due country commitments and due to some conflicts between the BCCI and PCB on bilateral series.

There is always an exception, with many wanting Indian stars to play in Pakistan, there was a bunch of fans which wrote hate messages against Indian skipper Virat Kohli on placards and demonstrated negative image of the country to entire world on an occasion which was historic as long as cricket is concerned.

Here is the placard which insulted Virat: