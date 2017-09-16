Pakistan beat World XI by 33 runs to lift Independence Cup

New Delhi: Pakistan defeated World XI by 33 runs in the Third and final Twenty20 international match to seal the Independence Cup series 2-1 here on Friday.

A brilliant batting display from the hosts saw them posting a challenging score of 183/4 in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, World XI only managed to score 150 runs.

After World XI won the toss and opting to field, bowlers failed to click as Pakistan's Ahmed Shazad (89) and Babar Azam (48) thrashed the visitors all around the park. Other batsmen also contributed well and posted a challenging score.

For World XI, Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera scalped two wickets.

Came to chase down the total, World XI never looked in the contention as they lost their batsmen at regular intervals. Many batsmen got the start but failed to utilise it and as a result they fell short by 33 runs.

West Indies' Daren Sammy (24), England's David Miller (32) and Perera (32) tried to stabilise the innings towards the end but while trying to pace up the innings, they were also dismissed.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali took two wickets while Imad Wasim, Imad Khan and Rumman Raees chipped in with a wicket each.