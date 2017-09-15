No joy for domestic players, BCCI fails to take a decision on pay hike

Photo: AFP Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The finance committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not take any decision on the pay hike of the domestic cricketers, on Thursday, as it was not sure about its role and power.

"The committee chairman, Jyotiraditya Scindia felt the committee's jurisdiction should be properly defined," said a senior BCCI official, who did not wish to be named.

"The BCCI CEO (Rahul Johri) was told that the committee could not be considered a rubber stamp, which would only clear all the proposals of the Committee of Administrators (CoA)," the official claimed.

"This question has to be addressed first. Otherwise decisions on important financial transactions can't be taken. A meeting can only go on when this issue is solved," he added.

While Scindia left an hour after the start of the meeting, the board acting president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary were also present. Sources said there were proposals to increase pay of men and women domestic cricketers by hundred per cent.

While some said the proposal was to pay a Ranji Trophy cricketer Rs 20,000 on a daily basis, a few members even felt the fees could be raised to Rs 40,000.

A substantial increase was also in the pipeline for women cricketers as the officials felt they were not paid enough.