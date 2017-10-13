New Zealand players arrive in India for limited overs series

Photo: AFP

Mumbai: A batch of New Zealand cricketers arrived in Mumbai for the limited overs tour of India, commencing October 22.

Among the players, who arrived, senior batsman Ross Taylor tweeted the news of their arrival.

"Nice to be back in India. #jetlagged @ Trident Hotel," Taylor wrote on his official Twitter handle.



Nice to be back in India. #jetlagged 🙈😂 @ Trident Hotel https://t.co/dDBpZ9gCFx

— Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 13, 2017

Nine squad members of the Kiwi team had left for India yesterday while the remaining six members will be picked from the A side which is playing limited overs matches at Visakhapatnam.

New Zealand, take on India in three ODI matches Mumbai (October 22), Pune (October 25) and Kanpur (October 29), which will be followed by a three-match T20 series.

New Zealand will have their first practice session at the CCI, tomorrow morning.

Before the series starts, they will play two warm-up games against the Board President's XI, on October 17 and 19 at the CCI.