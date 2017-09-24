New Zealand collapse in front of India A spinners

Photo: Twitter/@CSA Photo: Twitter/@CSA

Vijayawada: When the Australians are losing sleep over Indian wrist spinners, their neighbours, New Zealand found themselves in a spot of bother against another set of Indian tweakers – one a left-arm orthodox and another a modern-day leggie.

The New Zealand A batsmen failed miserably in their first test of spin in the subcontinent, when India A led by Shahbaz Nadeem and Karn Sharma bowled them out for 147 on day one of the first unofficial Test.

Opting to bat, New Zealand A were sitting pretty with both the openers George Worker (33) and Jeet Raval (34) looking solid, but the introduction of spinners triggered a slide, from which the Black Caps could never recover.

From 72 for no loss, the visitors lost 10 wickets for the addition of just 75 runs.

Tim Seifar remained unbeaten on 35, as his team was bowled out in 63 overs at the ACA Cricket Ground.

Left-arm spinner Nadeem (4/39) and leg-spinner Karn (4/58) shared eight wickets between them in a very impressive display of spin bowling.

Nadeem, who is now an integral part of the India A set-up put together another impressive performance to give the national selectors some more headache to choose from a pool of ultra talented Indian spinners. While Karna, called in as a replacement for K Gowtham, justified his selection in the team.

Karn had picked a ten-wicket haul a week ago in a Duleep Trophy fixture.

In reply, India A were comfortably placed at 71 for two when the stumps were drawn.

India A now trail by 76 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Opener Ravikumar Samarth was batting on 38, while captain Karun Nair was unbeaten on seven at the close of play.

Besides Sharma and Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj (2/30) was the other wicket-taker.

Brief scores:

New Zealand A: 147 all out in 63 overs (Tim Seifar 35 not out, Jeet Raval 34; Shahbaz Nadeem (4/39, Karn Sharma 4/58).

India A: 71 for two in 25 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 38 not out; Ish Sodhi 2/11).