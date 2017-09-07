New Zealand A squad announced for India tour; Nicholls appointed as captain

The two first class matches will be played in Vijayawada, while the five One Day contests will take place in Visakhapatnam.Canterbury first-class cricketer Henry Nicholls will lead the 16-man squad in the series. The left-hand batsman has played 14 Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand.Wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Philips has replaced Jeet Raval in the squad as the only change, the Black Caps cricket board confirmed.Commenting on the tour and squad, selector and manager for the tour, Gavin Larsen, said: "Going into a significantly different environment to that of the New Zealand domestic scene is a huge opportunity to promote player growth, preparing for international cricket is challenging, so this is a great chance for these players to improve their game in sub-continent conditions."Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond will be the head coach of the side which is scheduled to depart for India on September 19, the series is scheduled from September 23 to October 15.Henry Nicholls (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wicket-keeper), Seth Rance, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young.