Nadeem bowls India A to series victory

Hyderabad: The final Twenty20 International between India and Australia was today called off without a ball being bowled here.

As a result of the abandonment, the three-match T20 series ended tied 1-1.

The two captains Virat Kohli and David Warner, umpires and match officials decided that no play could be possible because of a soft outfield.

According to the umpires, the outfield was so sodden that there was no real chance of play despite the fact that it did not rain for quite a while.

After the match was delayed, the ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was inspected three times but despite all efforts from the ground staff play was not possible.

Hyderabad has been receiving heavy rains for more than a week now and the Met office had predicted rain today as well.

India and Australia have won one match each in the three-match series.

This was supposed to be the final match of Australia's limited overs tour of India.

