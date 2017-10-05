Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj will come out with her autobiography next year which will provide a candid and revealing look into her personal and sporting life.

Penguin Random House India today announced that it has acquired the rights to publish the memoir.

Raj says she's excited to share her story and hopes that people come to like it through this book.

Raj is credited with propelling Indian women's cricket to the centre stage. The Arjuna award winner, at 19, emerged as one of India's most capable batswomen with a staggering 214 against England in the second and final Test at Taunton in 2002.

She is the highest run getter in the world with 6190 ODI runs and a batting average of 51.58. She is one of five women with an average above 50, and the first player to score seven consecutive 50s in ODIs.

Radhika Marwah, Associate Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House India, says, "Mithali Raj is a remarkable role model and is testament to the virtues of perseverance and hard work. She is hugely admired the world over for her talent, grit, and leadership on the field, and most strikingly remains a very grounded and introspective person."