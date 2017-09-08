Marsh named Warriors skipper for 2017-18 domestic campaign

Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Western Warriors have named all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as skipper for the 2017-18 domestic campaign.

The 25-year-old is set to take responsibilities from veteran Adam Voges, who announced his retirement from cricket recently.

Voges had a successful stint as the captain of the Warriors as he led them to the domestic one-day cup glory in 2014-15.

"I'm very proud to be named Captain; there are some great past players that have lead Western Australia and I'm honoured to be part of that," Marsh said.

Marsh has represented Australia in 21 Tests, 48 ODI’s and 9 T20I. The right-arm all-rounder also has tremendous first class experience under his belt with 36 first-class and 32 domestic cup games for the Warriors.