Kohli's century formula decoded

Chennai: Think less about an impending three-figure mark and it might mean that you will reach the milestone more often than not, is India captain Virat Kohli's mantra while batting.

Kohli curently is jointly second highest in terms of century with 30 tons to his credit in 50-overs along with Ricky Ponting. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 49 hundreds.

Asked if these staggering numbers that he has racked up over the years, play on his mind, he replied: "I don't play for the three-figure mark, maybe that's why I end up crossing it more. Because I am not thinking about it. So I don't put myself under pressure in terms of I need to achieve a landmark. For me, what's most important is to win the match for the team."

Kohli does not mind being stranded on 98 or 99 if it helps his team win the match.

"As I said before even if I am 98 not out or 99 not out, I don't mind, as long as I win the game. In that process, things end up happening because you want to stay till the end. So my motivation has never been that, it will never be that."

The skipper stressed that his philosophy will always remain as long as he plays top-flight cricket.

"Whatever time I play, 8 years, 10 years or 12 years whatever it is, I will never think of that because it just doesn't come to me naturally. For me, what's most important is how can I help the team win with the bat in the field, giving my 120 per cent every time I step on to the field and preparing accordingly that I think is more important to me than the personal landmark," he said.

Interestingly Kohli’s Australian counterpart Steve Smith also echoed similar views going into the series when he was asked about the gap of centuries between him and Kohli in ODIs

"I am not worried about personal accolades. I am here to try and win a series. The Indian team has a very good top seven and all guys are capable of scoring big runs. Our bowlers have to be on the top of their game to keep them quiet this series," said Smith.