Keeper, batsman, finisher and now a leg spinner

New Delhi: As if Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were not enough, now MS Dhoni has decided to turn into a wrist spinner ahead of the third ODI against Australia at Indore.

Whether it was a calculative move or just a casual drill is still not clear but Dhoni was seen rolling his arms over on the eve of the third ODI during India’s practice session at Indore.

The Australians batters have been found wanting in front of young Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who among them have picked up 10 wickets in the first two ODIs.

With the Indian team not having another option of a wrist spinner to go to, the former India captain decided to try his luck in the nets. To be fair to him he looked in control, bowling with a steady and smooth action. The ball may not have the same venom as Chahal’s but considering the fact Dhoni has never bowled wrist spin, he did a fine job in landing the ball in right areas.

It may be a distant dream to expect Dhoni bowl leg spin during Sunday’s match but an outside chance cannot be ruled out. Particularly when the Indore curator had made it clear a day ago that it will be only the wrist spinners who will get some respite on the Holkar track, which promises to be a batting paradise.

The Indian wicket keeper, who has turned the clock backwards with his superb return to form in the last Sri Lanka series, carried the momentum in the Australia series as well, with a well-combined 79 off 88 balls after India had lost half their side for 87.

Considering how he guides the spinners from behind the stumps, it won’t be a bad thought to throw him the ball if the need arises – a surprise that may actually stump the Aussies.