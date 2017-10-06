John Hastings announces retirement from Test and ODI cricket

Melbourne: Australian fast bowler John Hastings on Friday announced his retirement from first-class and one-day cricket, following a succession of grueling injuries that took toll on him.

Hastings, who played one Test for Australia in 2012 and has thrived in international limited-overs formats, will continue to play T20 cricket, and be eligible for Australian selection in this format.

The 31-year-old played the first of his 29 ODI matches against India in 2010, and his most recent against New Zealand in June this year, claiming 42 wickets across all matches.

Hastings' sole Test appearance was against South Africa in 2012 at the WACA Ground, claiming the wicket of AB De Villers. He has also represented Australia on nine occasions in T20Is.

Hastings was expected to miss the early stages of the JLT One-Day Cup after suffering a back injury in Melbourne last month, but he admitted the latest setback was the final straw.

"Trying to get back after four shoulder reconstructions, four major ankle operations and a major knee operation has just worn me down," Hastings was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"The body is just giving up and every time I try to load back to get back to four-day cricket or one-day cricket, it seems as if something else goes. It was a tough decision, one that wasn't made lightly, but I've decided to give the two longer formats away and focus on T20," he added.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland described Hastings as a "brilliant" competitor.

"John has been a great servant of Australian cricket, and a player who worked extremely hard to be the best he could be, both at national and domestic level, and we congratulate him on his achievement," he said

"He was a brilliant competitor particularly in limited-overs cricket for Australia, and a smart cricketer who with bat and ball was always in the game and looking to play his role helping Australia and the Victoria Bushrangers achieve success on the field," he added.

The right-armer's first-class career has spanned 11 years, with Hastings making his debut for Victoria in 2007, and playing his most recent first-class game for England County side Worcestershire earlier this year.

Hastings played a total of 75 first-class and 113 List A matches in this time, collecting a total of 418 wickets and averaging more than 20 with the bat in each format.