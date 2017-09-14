Indrajith ton gets India Red out of danger zone

Lucknow: Middle-order batsman Baba Indrajith struck a gutsy unbeaten 120 as India Red finished at 291 for 9 against India Blue at stumps on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy encounter here.

The stylish Tamil Nadu right-hander Indrajith's innings was the reason that Reds innings got some semblance of respectability after being reduced to 205 for 9 at one stage.

Indrajith faced 181 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and two sixes but more praiseworthy was his 86-run partnership for the final wicket with No. 11 Vijay Gohil (22 batting).

Indrajith and Gohil batted together for 18 overs with the Mumbai spinner facing 35 balls, hitting four boundaries in the process.

Right-arm pacer Ankit Rajpoot (3/44) and left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2/64) were the main wicket-takers for India Blue. Part-timers Manoj Tiwary and skipper Suresh Raina also got a wicket apiece.

Apart from Indrajith, it was openers Priyank Panchal (36) and Sudeep Chatterjee (34), who got set before being dismissed.

The openers added 70 before there was a collapse and Indrajith had to wage a lone battle.

Brief Scores: India Red 291/9 (Baba Indrajith 120 batting, Priyank Panchal 36; Ankit Rajpoot 3/44) vs India Blue.