India to bowl, No Nehra in 1st T20I

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli had no hesitation in opting to field first on a lively Ranchi track after winning the toss against Australia in the first T20I on Saturday.

Sunil Gavaskar mentioned in his pitch report that the Ranchi track will have a lot to offer for the seamers and batters will find it difficult to hit through the line. The continuous rain for the last couple of days has tilted the balance more towards the bowlers.

Despite favourable conditions for seam bowling, the Indian think tank has decided to go against picking veteran Ashish Nehra, who has made a sensational comeback in the team.

But that also means Bumrah and Buvneshwar have been rewarded for their consistent performance.

Regular opener Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback and will open the batting with in-form Rohit Sharma.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah