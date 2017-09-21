India take top spot in ICC ODI ranking

New Delhi: India thrashed Australia by 50 runs in second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday and the Men in Blue have jumped to number spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

The Virat Kohli led team now tops the chart with 119 points, dethroning South Africa from the number one position. While, Australia stand on third position with 115 points.

Team india are now the top team in both, longer format and 50-over format of the game.