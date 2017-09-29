India slip to second position in ICC ODI ranking

Photo: AP
New Delhi: Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team ended on the losing side after the visitors clinched 21-run victory in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru. With this loss, India has also dropped a point in the ICC ODI ranking and have slipped to second spot.
India, now trail South Africa by a small margin. Both teams are equal of the points table with 119 points and if India defeat Australia in the final ODI I Nagpur, the Men in Blue will again take over the top position.
Team India, chasing a mammoth target of 335 runs, fell short by just 21 runs. However, they have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5-match ODI series.
Australia ended India’s 9-match winning streak and also ended their streak of losing 11 away ODI matches.
