India slip to second position in ICC ODI ranking

Photo: AP

New Delhi: Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team ended on the losing side after the visitors clinched 21-run victory in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru. With this loss, India has also dropped a point in the ICC ODI ranking and have slipped to second spot.

India, now trail South Africa by a small margin. Both teams are equal of the points table with 119 points and if India defeat Australia in the final ODI I Nagpur, the Men in Blue will again take over the top position.

Team India, chasing a mammoth target of 335 runs, fell short by just 21 runs. However, they have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5-match ODI series.

Australia ended India’s 9-match winning streak and also ended their streak of losing 11 away ODI matches.