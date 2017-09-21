India's South Africa tour shortened

Photo: AFP Photo: AFP

New Delhi: India will now be playing three Test matches along with six One Dayers instead of four Tests and five ODIs against South Africa, starting January 5.

"India will play South Africa in a three-match 'Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela' Test series, six-match One-Day International series followed by three Twenty20 Internationals The dates and venues for the fixtures will be confirmed shortly," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary stated in a media release.

India will also play three T20s after the six-match ODI series.

Originally, India were supposed to play four Test matches but the home series against Sri Lanka series will end in the penultimate week of December.

It effectively means that Virat Kohli and his men won't be able to play either the 'Boxing Day' match on December 26 or the traditional New Year game that starts on January 2.

The Indian team has already asked for a practice period of 10 days which would include atleast one, if not two practice games to gear up for the bouncy conditions.

The tour has also been shortened as India, after the South Africa series, will be travelling to Sri Lanka for the Independents' Cup T20 tri-nation tournament.

South Africa on the other hand have invited Zimbabwe to play a four-day Test match from December 26. However, that dour-day fixture is yet be approved by ICC as full fledged Test match.