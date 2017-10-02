India restrict Australia to 242/9 in fifth ODI

Nagpur: India restricted Australia to 242 runs for nine wickets in 50 overs in their fifth and final One Day International (ODI) here on Sunday.

After Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat, openers David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32) laid a solid foundation of 66 runs but the following top-order batsmen failed to sustain the momentum.

However, Travis Head (42) and Marcus Stoinis (46) put up an 87-run fifth-wicket stand to haul Australia to a respectable total.

For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel was impressive, claiming three wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs.