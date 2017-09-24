India grab No.1 spot in ICC ODI ranking

New Delhi: India Humiliated Australia with 5-wicket win in the third ODI at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Sunday and the Men in Blue have jumped to number spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

The Virat Kohli led team now tops the chart with 120 points, dethroning South Africa from the number one position. While, Australia stand on the third position with 114 points.

Team india are now the top team in both, longer format and 50-over format of the game.

The Virat Kohli lead side won 9 ODI matches on the trot and it was their 6 consecutive ODI series win under the 28-year-old’s leadership.