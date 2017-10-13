I rightly deserved to be dropped from Test team: Duminy

New Delhi: South African batsman JP Duminy has admitted that he rightly deserved to be dropped from the South Africa Test squad following series of poor performances in the longest format. Duminy announced his retirement in September 2017 after being sent back home mid-way from England tour.

The 33-year-old was axed after the scores of 5 and 12 in the series opener against England at Lords, which the African side lost by 211 runs.

"Walking off after Lord's, I felt a change needed to happen. I rightly deserved to be dropped. There were guys putting up their hands for places and I felt I needed a different path," Duminy said in Bloemfontein, ahead of the South African Invitation XI's match against the touring Bangladesh team.

Since his departure, South Africa have reorganized their batting line up with Temba Bavuma batting at No. 4 and Quinton de Kock playing at No. 6 position. It also allows the Proteas to field one all-rounder or a full-time bowler.

Duminy has represented South Africa in 46 Tests, scoring 2103 runs with 6 hundreds before pulling the curtains down in the ‘whites’. However, he is still an integral part of the ODI team and he is hopeful of playing the World Cup in 2019.