George Bailey to lead Hobart Hurricanes in BBL07

New Delhi: Former Australia skipper George Bailey has re-signed for Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League, which kicks off in December this year.

The 35-year-old will lead the Hurricanes for the first time in couple for years while Tim Paine, who is currently touring Pakistan for Independence Cup, has been named as his deputy.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity, it’s been a couple of years since I’ve had the captaincy,” Bailey said.

The right hand batsman was in solid form last season as he managed to score 249 runs with three half centuries at an average of 49.4, while Tim Paine also had brilliant run between the wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes have had a lot of ups and down since their historic jump to the final in BBL04. The management expects to build a strong squad for the upcoming edition.