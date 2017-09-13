 England's leading run getter in women's cricket, Jan Brittin passes away
Updated: 13 Sep 2017 09:42 PM
Photo: Twitter

London: Former England woman cricketer Jan Brittin passed away here due to cancer at the age of 58.



Brittin, who died on Tuesday, was part of England's World Cup-winning side in 1993.



Brittin was the leading run-scorer and century-maker in Women's Test cricket with five hundreds in her 27 matches between 1979 and 1998, espncricinfo reported.



The right-hander played 63 ODIs, and top-scored with 48 when England beat New Zealand at Lord's to win the World Cup.



Her Test best of 167 came against Australia at Harrogate in 1998 -- in the penultimate match of her career -- and she opened alongside Charlotte Edwards, who paid tribute on Twitter calling Brittin "her idol".




