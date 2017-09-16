Duminy announces retirement from Tests, first-class cricket with immediate effect

Duminy was dropped from the Test squad after South Africa first match in England at Lord’s in July. A repeated ignorance from the selectors in longest format of the game forced Duminy to announce his retirement."After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test match cricket with immediate effect. I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the WSB Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches’ overs the past 16 years. It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish," read the CSA release.“But after a long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test-match cricket with immediate effect.“I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches over the last 16 years.”Duminy has represented South Africa in 46 Tests, 177 ODI’s and 71 T20I. However, he will still continue playing for South Africa and Cobras in ODI’s and T20’s. he will also lead Cape Town Knight Riders in the inaugural season of the T20 Global League.